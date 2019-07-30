Breaking News
Taco Bell commits to reducing beef antibiotics

(CNN)– Taco Bell is known for thinking outside of the bun, but this newest change is focusing on the inside of their popular dishes.

The chain is promising to reduce antibiotics important to human health by 25% in the majority of its beef supply by the year 2025. Since Taco Bell does not directly control its beef supply, it will look to work with suppliers that are reducing these antibiotics in their products and participated in the Beef Quality Assurance system.

The World Health Organization says, “overusing antibiotics in animals can lead to antibiotic-resistant bacteria that pose risks to human life.”

To read Taco Bell’s full statement on this change, click here.

