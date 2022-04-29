SYRACUSE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Eleven Upstate New York Taco Bell employees have been awarded Taco Bell Live Mas Scholarships. Each employee received $10,000, for an overall total of $110,000.

The Taco Bell Foundation awarded more than $8 million in scholarships to 772 students across the country. Each student, between the ages of 16 and 26, submitted a two-minute video describing their passion, a positive change they want to make in the world, and how their education will help them achieve that goal.

Recipients

Sean Pettis of Queensbury Belmont University for Music

Elisabeth Dona of Fulton St. John Fisher for PreMed

Bryanna Aldrich of Cortland Nazareth College for Physical Therapy

Rebecca Blackburn of Brockport SUNY Geneseo for Veterinary Science

Abby Schaumberg of Webster Temple University for Media and Broadcasting

Julia Van Doren of Henrietta SUNY Oswego for Graphic Design/Business

Garret Webster of Fairport University of Vermont for Engineering

Lauren Wiggins of Greece Undecided school for Nursing

Sienna Carlenius of Greece Undecided school for Nursing

Julia Ferris of Greece Dameon College for Computer Science

Grace Cardinal of Perinton Undecided school for Dance



“We couldn’t be prouder of our Live Mas Scholars and are excited to see what the future holds for them,” said Jessica Woodburn, Director of Marketing. These Taco Bell restaurants are owned and operated by Hospitality Syracuse, Inc, a local franchise organization.