Tackle football programs must provide information on concussions to parents, guardians

News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:
footballplayers_1534969639839

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation requiring tackle football programs to provide the parents or guardians with informational packets on concussions and sub-concussive blows.

The governor’s office says the programs affected by this new law include any practice, game, or other activity in which children participating in tackle football and is organized by a school, league, or adult-run organization.

The informational packets must be available free of charge on the organization’s website.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play