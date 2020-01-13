System outage affects DMVs nationwide for over two hours

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Department of Motor Vehicles experienced a service disruption affecting all states and lasting from 10 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. EST on Monday, January 13.

“During that time, the network that connects all the states to each other and to federal verification services had an outage,” confirmed an American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators spokesperson to ABC News. “That outage stopped states from being able to complete driver’s license transactions and motor vehicle title transactions.”

The third-party system error affected several processes nationwide. “We assume it was a technical issue, but we are doing an analysis to determine exactly what it was.”