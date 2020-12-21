Syracuse’s Quincy Guerrier named ACC Player of the Week

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WLNS) – Syracuse sophomore forward Quincy Guerrier was named ACC Player of the Week on Monday.

Guerrier recorded a pair of double-doubles to help lead the Orange to wins over Northeastern and Buffalo and improve to 6-1 on the season. Guerrier averaged 22.5 points and 13.5 rebounds in those games. He also posted 18 points and had a career-high 16 rebounds in Syracuse’s comeback win over Northeastern. Guerrier is averaging 18.0 points a game (fourth in the ACC) and 10.0 rebounds (second in the ACC).

Syracuse men’s basketball has paused all basketball-related activities due to a positive COVID-19 test in the Buffalo program. The Orange faced Buffalo Saturday.