Syracuse women’s basketball ranked 23rd in Preseason AP Poll

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) – Syracuse Ranked #23 in AP Preseason Top-25 Poll

Syracuse, N.Y. – For the sixth time in the last seven years Syracuse begins the season as a nationally-ranked team. The Orange debuted at No. 23 in the Associated Press Preseason Women’s Basketball Top-25 Poll announced Tuesday afternoon.

Syracuse is one of four teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference to earn a preseason ranking. Louisville and NC State are in the top-10 checking in at No. 5 and No. 8, respectively, while Notre Dame is one spot ahead of ‘Cuse at No. 22.

Syracuse went 16-15 before the 2019-20 season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the return of point guard Tiana Mangakahia, four of five starters back and the No. 4 recruiting class in the country, eyes will be on the Orange this season. Mangakahia missed the entire 2019-20 season while battling Stage 2 breast cancer. She was given an Extension of Eligibility waiver by the NCAA last month.

The Orange were picked to finish third in the ACC in both the ACC Coaches’ and Blue Ribbon Panel Preseason Polls. Mangakahia and senior guard Kiara Lewis, two All-ACC First Team selections in previous seasons, are on the Preseason All-ACC Team while freshman center Kamilla Cardoso has been named one of five on the ACC Newcomer Watch List.

Syracuse’s highest AP Top-25 ranking in program history was No. 11 on Nov. 21, 2016.

Associated Press Preseason Top-25

1 South Carolina (29)

2 Stanford (1)

3 Connecticut

4 Baylor

5 Louisville

6 Mississippi State

7 Arizona

8 NC State

9 UCLA

10 Oregon

11 Kentucky

12 Maryland

13 Texas A&M

14 Arkansas

15 Iowa State

16 Indiana

17 Northwestern

18 Oregon State

19 DePaul

20 Ohio State

21 Gonzaga

22 Notre Dame

23 Syracuse

24 Missouri State

25 Michigan

() first place votes