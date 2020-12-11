Syracuse Women top Miami; earn first conference win

MIAMI, Fla. (WSYR-TV) – The Syracuse women’s basketball team topped Miami 69-58 Thursday night to earn its first conference win of the season. The Orange improves to 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the ACC. Syracuse women’s basketball coach Quentin Hillsman was pleased with his team’s overall performance on the road.

“We’ve got a lot of balance and can bring the very best in close games,” said Hillman. “We just need to continue to be unselfish and need to understand that we are winning and we’re playing these games to win every game and we are doing a really good job at rotating players in and out and we’ve got a good blend right now.”

Syracuse freshman center Kamilla Cardoso, along with 5th year guard Tiana Mangakahia, led the way with 14 points. Cardoso also had eight rebounds, two steals, and a block while Mangakahia recorded seven assists, three steals, and two rebounds.

Syracuse is back home Sunday to face Binghamton in a non-conference game.