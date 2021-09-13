Syracuse University to relocate some students amid rise in COVID cases

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There are 47 new coronavirus cases with 153 active Syracuse University announced Friday, September 10.

In response to the rise in cases, students in the Skyhall II Dorm on the south campus are being relocated to make room for COVID isolation housing.

The university has confirmed with NewsChannel 9 that SU will post room assignments via its “MySlice” program Friday at noon, and has asked residents to move out by Monday at 8 p.m.