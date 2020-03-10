Syracuse University to move classes exclusively online due to Coronavirus concerns

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) With two confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Saratoga County and dozens in quarantine, first responders have new protocol to follow. “If it were something like shortness of breath or short chest pain then yes, our crews would go in what we would perceive as standard precautions for that type of event,” said Saratoga Springs Chief Joseph Dolan. He says first responders are prepared, based on dispatch information, whether they’ll need gowns and masks to limit their exposure to the coronavirus. “Because we deal with the flu season year to year, we kind of have the same amount of masks that we’ve always had and we kind of stock up appropriately for the season,” he said.

But with two confirmed cases of the coronavirus, five people under mandatory quarantine, and nearly fifty under precautionary quarantine in the county, special protocols are in effect. “It’s not going to change our responses. The good thing is that we will have information prior to responding that will be shared with us,” said former Clifton Park/Halfmoon Chief Art Hunsinger. He said emergency services are being kept up to date on addresses. “If we get dispatched to a residence or a location that has been labeled for quarantine or for someone being treated for the virus. we are going to be told beforehand,” he said. “If there was a fire there, fortunately for us, we are in a self-contained breathing apparatus. We kind of carry our own air with us so the chance of exposure for that kind of thing is minute,” said Chief Dolan. Hunsinger says first responders have training for HIV, hepatitis, and the flu, among other things, and can easily deal with the new protocol. “So this is just one more thing that we are reminded of every day we roll out of here that we could be running into any of these diseases,” he said. Normal cleaning protocol is in place both in the station and inside the ambulances, and first responders are being reminded to wash their hands.