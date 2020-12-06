Syracuse torches Rider for third straight win

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Syracuse started the game red hot from behind the arc, and never looked back breezing past Rider 87-52.

Alan Griffin would hit his first four threes of the game, helping the Orange build an early 12-point lead. As a team, Syracuse hit 12 threes in the first half, as they led Rider 49-29 at the half.

SU would go on to tie a program record with 15 three-pointers made.

Griffin paced the Orange with 23 points, five assists and four rebounds. Sophomore Joe Girard III added 21 points on 6-12 shooting from three-point range.

Quincy Guerrier chipped in 11 points and seven rebounds. Freshmen Kadary Richmond and Woody Newton combined for 16 points and 15 rebounds in the Orange win.

Syracuse improves to 3-0.

Next up for SU, a trip to #24 Rutgers on Tuesday night at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN2.