Syracuse St. Patrick’s Parade canceled

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse St. Patrick’s Parade has officially been canceled for the second year in a row. The parade was set for March.

In 2020, the parade was postponed at the last minute, and then later canceled. It was the first major local event to be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We really hoped we’d be able to hold the parade this year,” said Janet Higgins, Parade Committee President. “But because we’re unable to absolutely guarantee the safety of our community at the parade and related events, we had to make this difficult decision.”

The Syracuse St. Patrick’s Parade is one of the largest per-capita St. Patrick’s-related parades in the country.

The St. Patrick’s Parade Committee plans to bring the parade back in 2022.

