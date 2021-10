UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse native won the 2021 Boilermaker race on Saturday. Stephen Rathbun ran the 15K in 47 minutes and 32 seconds.

Stephen Rathbun, his wife Ashley, and dad John

The Cicero-North Syracuse and Syracuse University grad was the first American to win the race since 1991.

This year’s race did not include international runners.