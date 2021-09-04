Syracuse man arrested for DWI following a roll-over crash

One of the drivers somehow ended up on the other driver’s hood as she attempted to flee the scene. (Getty Images)

ONONDAGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, September 3, State Police responded to a roll-over crash at the intersection of Allen Road and Rebecca Street, in the town of Clay.

Steven Clark, 32, of Syracuse, was driving a 2004 Pontiac Grand Pix when he struck the rear of a 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe parked along the shoulder of Allen Rd., Police said Clark’s vehicle then rolled over before coming to rest on its roof at the intersection of Rebecca St.

Clark sustained minor injuries and was transported to Upstate University Hospital, where he was treated and released Police said.

Police arrested Clark, for Driving While Intoxicated, issued a ticket to appear in the town of Clay Court on Oct 12.