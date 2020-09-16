Syracuse lacrosse adds top Class of 2022 recruit Joey Spallina

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A lifelong dream has come true for Mount Sinai junior Joey Spallina.

The top ranked player in the Class of 2022, according to Inside Lacrosse, has chosen to continue his lacrosse career at Syracuse. He announced his decision on Tuesday night, choosing the Orange over Virginia, Maryland, Loyola and North Carolina.

The junior attackman had 131 points as a freshman for Mount Sinai and finished 2019 with 84 points. Spallina is the son of current Stony Brook women’s coach Joe Spallina. He said today during his announcement he always wanted to wear the number 22 and play for Syracuse, and now he can.

Spallina is the third recruit in the Class of 2022. Carthage midfielder Carter Kempney and goalie Jimmy McCool from New Hampton in New Hampshire committed in the last several days.