Sweet Dream Come True: Dunkaroos are returning to store shelves

A staple of the '90s kid's lunch box is coming back, ready for nostalgic adults to enjoy.

We’re talking about Dunkaroos. They are coming back to the United States after only being sold in Canada in recent years. According to General Mills, the beloved cookies and that iconic sprinkle-frosting first debuted in 1992. The snack will be returning to a grocery store near you this summer, giving us plenty of time to set up a Dunkaroos fund in our bank accounts. The company even shared a ’90s-inspired social media post to spread the news.

The snack will relaunch with the vanilla cookies and vanilla frosting with rainbow sprinkles. No word on the other flavors at this time.