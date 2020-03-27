Sweet additions: Click to see Walmart’s four new ice cream flavors

(CNN)– Walmart has some sweet news items to add to your next order and your freezer.

The retailer introducing four new ice cream under its Great Value brand, and there’s something for every member of the family.

Credit: Walmart

“Circus Cookie” adds a childhood favorite to dessert time. Bits of those frosted animal cookies can be found in every bite of this ice cream.

“Mango Habanero Coconut” is for those with a much more adventurous palate. As you can you imagine, it offers a spicy flavor mixed with that sweet cream taste.

“Margarita Ice Sherbet” gives cocktail fans a taste of salt with a hint of lemon-lime flavor.

“Root Beer Float Ice Cream” is the classic dessert with no soda needed. Everything is in one carton, ready for you to enjoy once you bring it home.

And these sweet treats are easy on the wallet. Each flavor costs under $3.