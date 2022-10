CASTLETON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With Halloween just a few days away, one local farmer is hard at work preparing for an annual Halloween tradition to thank their community. Come this weekend, more than 400 pumpkins on the farm’s property will light up the night sky.

Swartz Farm is located at 1532 Eleanor Dr., Castleton, N.Y. 12033. To visit the farm or for more information you can visit their Facebook page.