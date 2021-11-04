SVHC to host kids vaccine clinics Friday and Saturday

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC) has scheduled two limited COVID vaccination clinics for ages 5 to 11 on Friday and Saturday. The clinics are only for children, who must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, and appointments should be scheduled ahead of time.

Appointments will be located at the COVID Resource Center, located at 982 Mansion Drive in Bennington. SVHC is relying on scheduled appointments because supplies are limited, though they will have minimal availability for walk-ins. Register online to make an appointment by visiting the Vermont force events self-registration website.

“The risk is real, and getting sick is never good for someone’s immune system,” said Dr. Trey Dobson, chief medical officer of SVHC. “COVID-19 cases in children can result in hospitalizations, deaths, MIS-C (inflammatory syndromes), and long-term complications, in which symptoms can linger for months.”

SVHC says the amount of vaccines supplied during this first allocation is limited through the state of Vermont and the federal government. Additional allocations are expected to be available to patients starting Wednesday, November 17.