SUV crashes into house in Bennington

BEnnington Police say this SUV went off the road and hit a house in Bennington. (Bennington Police)

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) – Bennington Police confirmed a crash where an SUV crashed into a home in Bennington. It happened around noon on Tuesday.

Police say a 2003 Saturn Vue crashed into the side of 246/248 Park Street. It crashed into the side of the home facing County Street.

The driver of the vehicle and their passenger received minor injuries. They were evaluated at the scene and declined further medical treatment. There were two people inside the house at the time of the crash, they were not hurt.

The Town of Bennington Code Enforcement arrived on the scene to evaluate the structural damage to the residence. It was determined that 248 Park Street was inhabitable due to the damage caused by the crash. According to Code Enforcement, the wall that was hit was structurally unsound, compromising the first floor.

County Street from School Street to Park Street was closed for a short period of time while the crash was being investigated. The incident is still under investigation and anyone with information should contact Officer Legacy at (802) 442-103.