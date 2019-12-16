Sussin Family Christmas Lightshow adds 25,000 more lights

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Decorating the house with Christmas lights is casual for most, right? Well, to some, it’s a lifestyle.

Along Patch Road in Saugerties, you’ll find the Sussin Family Christmas Lightshow. In its entirety, they have 325,000 lights, 125 inflatables and an experience for the whole family.

“It’s just for the joy of Christmas because it’s lost.” Troy Sussin said. “People come here and are mesmerized by what’s going on and it just brings so much joy to everybody.”

They’ve been lighting up Patch Road since 2014 and to them, it’s go big or go home.

“Six or seven years ago I brought home a case of lights,” Zack Sussin said. “Every year it got more and more. He (Troy) started helping me and it got to a point where it grew to this.”

Now, it takes around 5 months in total to set-up and every year they still find ways to add more.

“We have a new pixel tunnel, which is, each bulb is individually controlled by the computer. So, I can make it do whatever I want… any color at any time,” Zack Sussin said. “My dad built the arches up and I had to sit there and zip-tie every strip onto it, so there’s like, over 500 zip-ties in here.”

The best part? It’s free. The Sussin’s look to make the holidays better for everybody and push for getting the community to help each other. As you go through their winter wonderland, you’ll find two donation boxes – one is for Christmas Wishes, a non-profit organization that helps out families in need throughout the entire year and the second box collects for Cecilia Strong.