BURLINGTON, Vt. (WFFF/WVNY) – The Vermont State Police Bomb Squad was called to downtown Burlington Thursday to investigate a report of a suspicious package at Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ office on Church Street.

Along with @VTStatePolice, @OneNorthAvenue has responded to a suspicious package at the office of Senator Sanders. Out of an abundance of caution, we have cleared offices in the building while it is assessed. Updates to follow. — Burlington Police (@OneNorthAvenue) September 26, 2019

A Burlington Police Department spokesperson said there was no threat to the public, but had no other information to provide. No vehicle or pedestrian traffic has been diverted away from the area.