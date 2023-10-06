CASTLETON, V.T. (NEWS10) — Authorities in Castleton are investigating the suspicious death of a woman near a local rail trail. Vermont State Police are not yet naming the victim and they don’t officially have a suspect.

As of the afternoon Friday October 6, they have a description and they said that the killer should be considered armed and dangerous.

Paroled sex offender arrested in Gloversville Rail Trail assault

“The male suspect, as I will call just him, was described to us as somebody in their possibly late 20s. Short. Dark hair…One witness described it as dark red hair…Wearing a dark colored shirt. That dark colored shirt–I think we referred to in our release last night as dark gray– one person described it as black. So it could be a combination of that, and it depends on their angle… and the sunlight” said State Police Major Dan Trudeau.

A witness in the area reported a possible suspect was northbound on the rail trail walking towards the Castleton University Campus after gunshots were heard.

While authorities have said this victim is not a student, the college issued a shelter in place order as a precaution, even though classes were canceled for the week.

CJ Corazzin, a business student at Castleton University, says he and his friends have been adhering to the shelter in place advisory.

“It’s a small town. I mean there’s only 2500 kids who go to school here so, and like I said only… 10 to 15 percent of students are on campus so it’s a bit alarming you never really expect it out here” Corrazin said.

Vermont State Police with assistance from the Castleton Police Department are leading the investigation. Major Trudeau says the autopsy of the victim is still ongoing at the medical examiner’s office in Burlington.

The rail trail remains shut down, authorities have yet to say when it will reopen.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators in this case is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Rutland at 802-773-9101. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.