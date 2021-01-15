Suspicious death investigation underway in Bath, individual being interviewed by State Police

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State Police are investigating a “suspicious death” at a home in the Town of Bath.

On Friday afternoon a home on the 7000 block of North Main Street was taped off with State Police and the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office on hand. A drone was also deployed near the home.

According to State Police, Troopers are interviewing an individual who is connected to the incident and they are “confident that there is no danger to the neighboring area.”

The identity of the deceased person is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have additional information as it becomes available.