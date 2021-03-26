Suspicious death investigation launched in Berkshire County

ADAMS, Ma, (NEWS10) – Authorities in Berkshire County are investigating a suspicious death in the town of Adams. Officials have not released any details about the deceased, beyond saying multiple agencies responded to an address on East Hoosac Street.

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office says early evidence suggests the death is an isolated incident. An autopsy will be performed in the coming days to determine the cause of the death the identity of the deceased.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are currently involved with the investigation, including: the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts State Police, Adams Police, North Adams Police, and the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to contact the Adams Police Department at 413-743-1212

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.