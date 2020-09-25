Suspect with ‘multiple warrants’ barricaded inside Schenectady house

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There is a large police presence on Brandywine Avenue in Schenectady as officers from multiple agencies attempt to arrest a suspect who is barricaded inside a residence. Schenectady Police Department has confirmed the suspect has multiple warrants out for their arrest.

An section of Brandywine Avenue around the 500 block has been closed off.

Officers have also confirmed the incident is not connected to the stabbing which took place on Albany Street early this morning.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

