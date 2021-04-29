Suspect sought for questioning in hate crime spree that broke synagogue windows

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A man is wanted for a series of hate crimes in the Bronx that included throwing rocks at windows of multiple synagogues, police said Thursday.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating a man sought in connection to seven different incidents within the last week in which he allegedly broke windows at the houses of worship.

The man is accused of breaking windows at synagogues on Hudson Parkway, West 250th Street, West 246th Street, and Independence Avenue.

He’s also wanted for breaking the windows of three unoccupied parked vehicles on West 239th Street, police said. No injuries were reported in these incidents, and no arrests have been made.