ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday, Jose Guaman-Bunay, 30, pleaded guilty to Aggravated Vehicular Homicide. According to the indictment, Guaman-Bunay was driving intoxicated on July 7 when he struck and killed Kathleen McBride on Central Avenue.

Prosecutors say Guaman-Bunay, 30, of Albany, was traveling on Central Avenue when he crossed over the westbound lanes and struck McBride. According to police, he then crashed into a building, totaling his van.

Guaman-Bunay will be sentenced on May 15. He faces an indeterminate term of 6 to 18 years in State Prison, and his license will be revoked.