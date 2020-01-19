Suspect injured, sent to hospital following early morning home invasion

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Police Department is investigating home invasion that left the suspect with injuries early morning Sunday.

Police said at about 3:20 a.m. officers were called to a report of a home break in at 384 4th Street. Upon arrival, police said they determined the man injured was the one who broke into the home.

Police believe the suspect entered the home without permission and was armed whit a knife and a taser.

The resident of the home and the suspect engaged in a fight that left the suspect injured. Police said the suspect was transported to the hospital to be treated, but will be formally arrested in the near future.

The resident also sustained injuries but is expected to be okay, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, NEWS10 will continue to update this article as new information is learned.