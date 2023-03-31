PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, Stephen Medina, Hinsdale, pleaded guilty to motor vehicular homicide by negligent operation. Medina was involved in a head-on collision on Route 8 in Sandisfield on December 12, 2021, that claimed the life of Matthew Grozik of Cheshire, Connecticut.

Medina was sentenced to 18 months probation, a maximum fine of $3,000, and a 15-year loss of license with the condition of refraining from operating a motor vehicle until properly licensed. The Massachusetts State Police Collision Accident Reconstruction Section of the MA State police investigated the case.