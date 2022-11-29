PRINCETOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The man accused of murdering two people in their Princetown home was in court Monday night. After hearing from multiple witnesses in a nearly three-hour-long preliminary hearing, Nicholas Fiebka’s case will now be heard in front of a grand jury. Fiebka, present in the courtroom, showed little emotion throughout the hearing.

The court learned more about the 19-year-old accused of killing his mother, Alesia Wadsworth, and her partner, William Horwedel. One of the witnesses was Horwedel’s son and state trooper, Jesse Horwedel, who described a rocky relationship between Fiebka and his mother.

Investigators showed Ring security camera footage of a man wearing a hoodie and mask entering the home, painting a violent scene of the murder. They said that 30 shots were fired in 27 seconds on November 21. Fiebka was taken into custody while trying to turn himself in to Schenectady Police.

Schenectady County District Attorney Robert Carney told NEWS10 that the investigation is still in the early stages as they wait for the grand jury to be selected. “We had enough evidence to at least preliminarily, at this stage, provide probable cause that he committed a felony which is all we had to show, as you could see from the testimony, there’s lots more investigating to do,” Carney said.

