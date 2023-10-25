ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police have made an arrest and have charged a suspect in the fatal barbershop shooting from Mother’s Day weekend. NEWS10 has learned more about that suspect and those charges.

Tyrone Staley was a 47-year-old barber when he was gunned down on May 13. He worked at the Village Barber Shop & Beauty. Bishop Avery Comithier got a haircut from Staley just before the shooting occurred. He said on that day Tyrone was asking a lot of questions.

“God…If this was real, or…Conversations like at a barbershop. Barbershop conversations,” said Comithier.

Barbershop owner Reginald Graham had been friends with Tyrone since 1992. He said the family is devastated by the loss.

“Having a suspect in custody, I believe, is going to help the process of healing, and bringing some closure. But on the other hand, it’s just bringing up those feelings again too,” said Graham.

Police arrested Timmoure Miller on September 15th. The case was transferred to Albany County Court days later. A grand jury indicted Miller on six counts including second-degree murder, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree hindering prosecution. Police have not released a motive.

Bishop Comothier said oftentimes disagreements result in gun violence. He wants to work with anyone who has a dispute, before it ends in another tragedy with the individuals ending up behind bars, or worse.

“I wanted to make it clear that we are available. Let me make it personal. I am available. I’ve been doing this for 33 years. I am available and I will say young man, call me,” said Comithier.

He’s urging anyone who needs help settling a domestic or street dispute to call him at 518-396-8816. He wants to sit down with all parties and help resolve the issues before things escalate.

Graham, who is also a reverend, said Tyrone’s presence is missed. He would often give free haircuts to people who could not afford them.

“Tyrone was a very friendly person. He was generous. He was a lot of fun. Funny. People come to the barbershop because they want that experience of being in a barbershop along with the haircut, and he brought that to this business,” said Graham.

The investigation into that shooting is ongoing, additional suspects are still outstanding.