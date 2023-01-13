HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, Hudson City Police arrested Jonathan Jones, 54, of Hudson following a domestic dispute involving a firearm. According to police, an officer on patrol in the area of 3rd Street and Long Alley heard a single gunshot around 3 a.m.

Shortly afterward, Columbia County 911 received a report of an active physical domestic incident at a residence on the 200 block of Columbia Street. Responding officers say a woman alleged she had been choked by Jones and that a weapon had been discharged. A search warrant for the apartment was issued and police recovered an unregistered 9 mm handgun, a shotgun, and a .22 rifle.

Jones, a convicted violent felon, is not legally allowed to possess any firearms. He was arraigned at the City of Hudson Court and remanded to the Columbia County Jail without bail. He is due in court on January 17.