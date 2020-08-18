Survey to determine childcare needs in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Business Development Center is looking to start planning for how much childcare is needed in Montgomery County. They have created a survey and are encouraging all residents with children to fill out.

Officials say people will be asked to answer questions that include basic household characteristics, existing childcare arrangements, and future and preferred childcare needs. This information is for market research only and all results are completely confidential. Under no circumstances will contact information, including email address, be sold or distributed and you will not receive any solicitations.

