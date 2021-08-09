Survey shows gas prices in Albany continue to rise

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 546 stations in Albany, the price of gas has again risen this past week between August 2 to August 9.

Albany gas prices have risen 2.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.16/g today. Gas prices are 2.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 89.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

As of August 9, the cheapest station in Albany is priced at $2.95/g while the most expensive is $3.29/g, a difference of 34.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state is $2.87/g while the highest is $3.89/g, a difference of $1.02/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 0.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.18/g on August 9. The national average is up 3.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.02/g higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Albany and the national average going back ten years:

August 9, 2020: $2.26/g (U.S. Average: $2.16/g)

August 9, 2019: $2.71/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)

August 9, 2018: $2.89/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

August 9, 2017: $2.35/g (U.S. Average: $2.36/g)

August 9, 2016: $2.15/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)

August 9, 2015: $2.69/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)

August 9, 2014: $3.67/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)

August 9, 2013: $3.77/g (U.S. Average: $3.56/g)

August 9, 2012: $3.78/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)

August 9, 2011: $3.84/g (U.S. Average: $3.64/g)

“Motorists have seen average gas prices edge slightly higher over the last week, even as the price of oil saw selling pressure. This leads me to believe that the tide may soon turn on gas prices, so long as we don’t see hurricanes target the country. In addition, GasBuddy data showed a decline in gasoline demand last week as we inch towards the end of the summer driving season, a time when demand softens,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “With the factors that drive prices higher now softening, I’m hopeful that in the next few weeks, we’ll start to see average gas prices declining. However, motorists shouldn’t get too excited yet – larger declines will likely not come until late September and October, as we transition back to cheaper winter gasoline.”