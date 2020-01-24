Survey says New York 10th highest for holiday spending

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- A survey of holiday spending from Consumer Affairs said New Yorkers spent the 10th highest amount of money on holiday gifts in the nation last year.

The average spent in the state was $647, an amount much less than the average $1048 consumers said they were going to spend according to the National Retail Federation 2019 Annual Survey.

Consumer Affairs said 23% of shoppers felt like they overspent for the holidays and offer the following suggestions for people to get their finances back on track.

Make a plan that includes setting money aside throughout the year, stick to a budget and cut back on the number of people or presents bought

Get gifts through contests or surveys

Look for items that are easy to customize

Give handmade gifts

Consider balance transfer credit cards

