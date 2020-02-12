Survey: People would rather date someone with bad breath than poor money skills

(NEWS10) — Valentine’s Day is coming up and while there’s no rule book for what people find appealing in a partner, a new survey is revealing people would rather date someone with bad breath than someone with poor money management skills.

The survey conducted by financial website topcashback.com finds that out of the 1,400 adults polled, 64 percent of individuals chose dating someone with bad breath as opposed to someone who spends money they don’t have.

Additionally, the survey found that 25 percent of respondents would never use a gift card to pay for a first date.