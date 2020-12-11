Survey: Over half of New York restaurants considering closing until pandemic ends

News

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Restaurants in New York are reeling.

A recent survey from the National Restaurant Association found more than half of restaurant owners in the Empire State are thinking of closing their business until the pandemic passes.

54 percent of owners say their restaurants won’t survive six months without financial relief.

Nearly everyone in the survey said profit margins have dropped this year, as well.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved.

