Survey: Most Vacationers Would Choose Having Internet Over Air-Conditioning

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A new report says most people would rather go without air conditioning on a vacation than without WIFI.

This information came from a study that examined vacation “must haves.”

Researchers found three out of four people say having internet while on a trip is crucial, adding that it was a higher concern than having air conditioning.

The report also found that it takes the average American less than 30 minutes to ask for a WIFI password upon arriving at their vacation destination.

Study participants think the only thing worse than not having internet access on a trip is having their luggage lost during travel.