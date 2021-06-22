Survey: How much will COVID affect your Fourth of July?

FILE – In this Jan. 1, 2017, file photo, fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as New Year’s celebrations are underway in Sydney. Authorities have banned New Year’s Eve revelers from congregating in Sydney’s downtown harborside to see the celebrated fireworks due to the pandemic risk. New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, people who live in the city center can invite up to 10 guests to their homes to celebrate. The guests will have to apply for permits to enter the area.(AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Vacationer posted a survey on June 1 and 2 asking questions to 531 Americans over the age of 18 what their Fourth of July plans are.

51% of participants said they plan on traveling for the fourth of July which is pretty surprising when 65% say they still view COVID is a concern. Participants were also asked, out of all the major holidays in 2020 what holidays did you travel? Fourth of July came in at the lowest at 15%.

The Vacationer also reported that 32% of American adults said they will spend more than $500 on the fourth of July which the Vacationer says is a pretty substantial number.

The data shows that Americans are more excited this year to celebrate the Fourth of July as COVID restrictions begin to go down.

To view this survey go to The Vacationer website.