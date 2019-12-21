Survey: Holiday expectations bringing stress

(NEWS10) — A study conducted by the American Psychological Association found that people have heightened stress during the holiday season.

According to the study, 38 percent of people said they were more stressed during the holidays.

Additionally, a survey conducted by Principal Financial Group found that 53 percent of people feel an added financial burden because of extra holiday spenidng.

Help ease some of that added holiday stress by following these steps from Diane Robinson, a neuropsychologist and U.S. News and World Report’s health writer:

Control your breathing: Controlled breaths relax the mind, try this breathing technique.

Make a clear budget going into the holiday season to avoid overspending: Mint, Acorns, and PocketGuard are a few of several free budgeting apps you can try that can help ease the financial stress that comes with the holiday season.