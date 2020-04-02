Survey highlights benefits and concerns of telemedicine

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- New York medical providers are using telehealth to stay connected with their patients. The ability to provide critical services including prescription refills and mental health services has long-term implications for the healthcare landscape, even after the threat from coronavirus declines.

Continued widespread use of telehealth would be beneficial for many groups. Routine telehealth appointments for the elderly would prevent the need for arranging transportation and lower their risk of catching common colds or seasonal flu. It could also mean better access to mental health services for people living in urban areas where mental health services are limited and generally less waiting time for appointments.

Nearly 40%, or 800 out of 2,000 respondents from a survey released from Sykes, agree that one of the major advantages of telehealth is faster access to providers. Even if they had never had a telehealth appointment 100% of respondents are familiar with telehealth and 96.75% would consider using it.

Although the concept of telehealth was widely accepted among respondents, they expressed concerns about the quality of care, inaccurate diagnoses, privacy and having appointments recorded.

Those worried about the quality of care- 41.2%

Unconvinced telemedicine can produce an accurate diagnosis- 41.85%

Doesn’t want an appointment recorded- 16.9%

Those worried about the privacy of health information- 26.05%

Other reasons- 3.95%

But, telemedicine is used to determine the need for an in-office appointment and a means of triage and not to replace in-person visits. “Among other benefits, the use of telemedicine improves follow-up care, ensures patient access to services, and allows providers to treat patients at home and in remote areas. Some telemedicine applications include diagnostic evaluation, decision making, storage and dissemination of records, and education of healthcare professionals,” according to an article from the American Journal of Managed Care.

The survey also indicates that a sizable percentage of people may not know if their insurance company will cover telemedicine visits. More than 50% of respondents say their insurance company covers telemedicine but nearly 35% were unsure. Almost 10% said they had no telehealth coverage.

Knowing if telemedicine is covered by a person’s insurance would prevent people from being billed for services. Regulations governing the use of telemedicine for Americans on Medicare were relaxed earlier in March. It allows seniors on Medicare to receive those services and allows providers to receive reimbursement for them, according to The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

New York put similar measures in place for Medicaid providers, waiving rules requiring physicians to see patients in their offices, authorizing doctors to accept consent via telephone or through the use of a video call and guiding physicians about billing modifiers to get services paid for through insurance companies.

