Survey: Half of Americans Lie to Their Boss About Having Wifi on Vacation

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to a new survey, lying to your boss about your Wi-Fi access and cell reception while on vacation is a growing trend when taking time off from work.

According to the 2019 Vacation Confidence Index by Allianz Global Assistance, nearly half of working Americans said that using this tactic to stay out of contact with their job is acceptable. Allianz says this is because many people use their personal smart phones for work-related activities, and found that this leads to work obligations potentially encroaching on personal time.

Daniel Durazo, director of marketing and communications at Allianz Global Assistance USA says “Most working Americans feel pressured to spend their vacations attached to their work email, when they may just need a few days to unplug. Consequently, half of U.S. workers are willing to lie about lack of connectivity to set them free from work obligations.”

The likelihood of using this excuse varies among different age groups and pay ranges. The survey found that Millennials are most likely to use this reason (59%), while Gen X’ers are in second (49%) and Boomers in third (32%).

Additionally, Allianz found that workers will still check-in with their office while on vacation. Some 24% will only choose a location where cell service is guaranteed.