Survey grades college students’ financial knowledge

(NEWS10)– College students might be working towards A’s in the classroom, but are they getting a passing grade when it comes to their personal finances? The results from a new WalletHub survey might surprise you.

WalletHub testing students on everything from credit cards to savings. When it comes to grading their credit card knowledge, the most frequently chosen grade among those surveyed was a B (38%). Only 23% of students gave themselves an A. Meanwhile, one in 10 students surveyed think that credit cards are free money. 19% of students say their friends would make fun of what they buy with a swipe of that card. When it comes to who’s paying that credit card bill, 35% of students’ say their parents help them out.

While 24% say they spend more than the average college student, 60% of students say they are savers rather than spenders. As for financial literacy in general, 30% of students give themselves a grade of C or less. When it comes to grading their personal finances, the most frequently chosen grade was B (43%). To view all of the results of this survey, click here.