Survey for businesses impacted by COVID-19 in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. (DPI) created a survey for businesses in Pittsfield impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. They are looking for the impact on their operation, revenue, and viability; challenges that they currently face; and resources that would help them meet these challenges.

The results of this survey will help DPI identify critical needs for addressing the impact of COVID-19 on downtown and will be shared in a report to the City of Pittsfield. 

DPI is asking businesses to complete the survey by Nov. 24.

