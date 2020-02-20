Survey finds up to 50 percent of people admit to snooping on partner’s phone

(NEWS10) — Do you think its okay to snoop on someone else’s phone? According to a new report, 50 percent of people admit to snooping on a partner’s phone.

Personal privacy is an issue that many people are concerned with, especially when it comes to relationships. The intent behind the survey was to look at the issue of phone snooping between partners.

According to the survey, roughly half of women, 48 percent, felt that snooping was “okay,” and 31 percent of men felt the same way.

Of those surveyed, 31 percent said they would snoop if they suspected something, whereas 9 percent said snooping was not a big deal, indicating the other 91 percent of people do see it as an issue.

Here are some additional findings from the survey:

56 % of women admit they’ve snooped on a partner’s cell phone, while only 44% of men do

on a partner’s cell phone, while 50% of men have deleted text messages to keep their partner from seeing them while only 37% of women have

to keep their partner from seeing them while only Gen Z snoopers found dirt on their partners more often than Millenials or Gen Xers did –– Gen Zers said they found something 65% of the time, while Millenials and Gen Xers found dirt at the rates of 55% and 52% respectively

–– Gen Zers said they found something 65% of the time, while Millenials and Gen Xers found dirt at the rates of 55% and 52% respectively 47% of teens (15-18 years) think their partner is likely to snoop on their cell phone, while only 28% of adults (18+ years) think so

on their cell phone, while only 28% of adults (18+ years) think so 72% of people in relationships share cell phone passcodes

1 in 4 men (24%) say they’ve snooped on their partner’s other devices (computers, smartwatches, tablets, etc.) to see the same notifications as their cell phones, while only 17% of women say they have

(computers, smartwatches, tablets, etc.) to see the same notifications as their cell phones, while only 17% of women say they have 29% of people think their partner is likely to snoop on their cell phone

For the full report click here.

