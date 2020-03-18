Survey finds Netflix to be most popular streaming service preferred by Americans

(NEWS10) — With people woking from home, staying home from school, and public events cancelled amid the current COVID-19 outbreak, many people are utilizing streaming services as a way to entertain themselves.

The company HighSpeedInternet.com surveyed 500 people about what their streaming service of choice was and results indicated 47 percent of people prefer Netflix over other services.

The market is crowded with options when it comes to streaming including services offered by Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV, and Amazon among others. The majority of people prefer Netflix, but Amazon Prime Video came in second at 14 percent, Hulu at 13.6 percent, and Disney+ at 13 percent according to the survey.

Here are some additional interesting finds from the company’s survey:

To view the full report, click here.

