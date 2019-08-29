Survey: Employees Would Prefer a Casual Dress Code Over an Extra $5,000 in Their Paychecks

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A study is finding that some employees would prefer an informal dress code over an extra $5,000 in their paycheck.

According to a survey published by Ranstand U.S., over a third of workers would take a casual dress code over putting some extra money in their pockets.

The study notes a changing workplace has contributed to an overall less strict dress code, with 33% of respondents saying their dress code is casual, and 20% of those surveyed report having no dress code at all within their place of work. However, many people agree that ripped jeans, leggings, and open-toed shoes are not workplace appropriate.