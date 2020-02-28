Survey: Almost 40% of beer-drinking Americans won’t buy Corona now

Picture of bottles of Mexican beer Corona, taken in Mexico City on June 4, 2019. – Donald Trump faced fierce opposition Tuesday from his own Republican camp to his threat of tariffs to force Mexico to stem illegal immigration, with top allies warning Congress may not back the US president in his latest trade standoff. Trump has vowed that five-percent tariffs on all imports from its southern neighbor would begin June 10, reaching 25 percent unless Mexico dramatically reduces the flow of undocumented migrants, mainly from Central America, to the US border. (Photo by Rodrigo ARANGUA / AFP) (Photo credit should read RODRIGO ARANGUA/AFP via Getty Images)

(WISH) — In addition to wreaking havoc on the stock market, coronavirus appears to be causing problems in the beer industry.

According to 5W Public Relations, 38% of beer drinkers surveyed said they would not buy Corona now.

5W Public Relations is an independently-owned PR agency.

The company spoke to 737 beer drinkers in a phone survey. Of the people surveyed, 4% of regular Corona drinkers said they would no longer drink the beer and 14% said they wouldn’t order it in public anymore.

“There is no question that Corona beer is suffering because of the coronavirus. Could one imagine walking into a bar and saying “Hey, can I have a Corona?” or “Pass me a Corona,” said Ronn Torossian, Founder and CEO of 5WPR. “While the brand has claimed that consumers understand there’s no linkage between the virus and the beer company, this is a disaster for the Corona brand. After all, what brand wants to be linked to a virus which is killing people worldwide?”