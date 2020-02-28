Survey: Almost 40% of beer-drinking Americans won’t buy Corona now

(WISH) — In addition to wreaking havoc on the stock market, coronavirus appears to be causing problems in the beer industry.
According to 5W Public Relations, 38% of beer drinkers surveyed said they would not buy Corona now.
5W Public Relations is an independently-owned PR agency.
The company spoke to 737 beer drinkers in a phone survey. Of the people surveyed, 4% of regular Corona drinkers said they would no longer drink the beer and 14% said they wouldn’t order it in public anymore.
“There is no question that Corona beer is suffering because of the coronavirus. Could one imagine walking into a bar and saying “Hey, can I have a Corona?” or “Pass me a Corona,” said Ronn Torossian, Founder and CEO of 5WPR. “While the brand has claimed that consumers understand there’s no linkage between the virus and the beer company, this is a disaster for the Corona brand. After all, what brand wants to be linked to a virus which is killing people worldwide?”