Survey: 72% didn’t take a summer vacation

(CNN) — It appears that summer vacations were not all the rage this year.

With safety concerns and economic challenges from the coronavirus pandemic, nearly 3/4 of Americans did not travel. That is according to a survey from personal finance website valuepenguin.com.

Those who did go on vacation, mostly chose to hit the road instead of the sky.

There were also less stay-cations then normal this year. Forty-four percent of those surveyed did not use any of their paid time off over the summer.

When asked why, they said they were concerned about furloughs or layoffs. Some also felt guilty asking for time off since they were working from home.