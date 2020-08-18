Surfing without waves in Lake George

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s not your ordinary day on the lake.

When you think about spending a day in Lake George, oftentimes there’s a good chance it’s shopping in the village, relaxing on the beach, or taking the boat out. Devil Ray Water Sports puts a whole new meaning behind, “taking on the water.”

“When you get up on the board it just brings the biggest smile to your face,” Co-Founder, Ted Arnstein, said. “You’re out on the bay all of a sudden you don’t know anything but the board.”

New and rare within the Capital Region, co-founders Ted Arnstein and Aidan Switzer partnered together with the company Lift eFoil, an electronic hydrofoil surfboard. As avid water sports and surfing lovers, they wanted nothing more than to make it popular in upstate New York.

“It’s a way to go out and enjoy nature, kind of be in touch with your body,” Co-Founder, Aidan Switzer said. “Learning something new, enjoying the water and letting things go.“

Here’s how it works: There’s a surfboard on top, but underwater is a hydrofoil accompanied by an electric motor and attached to the motor is a riser. Once you’re riding and you’re using the bluetooth handheld remote controller, you can speed the velocity up and it will float you above the water as the hydrofoil goes to work.

Think of it like surfing without waves.

With thorough instructions, safety as a top priority. They say its all about sharing the experience and showing a new appreciation for the lake.

“It’s easy for things to deteriorate. Invasive species and runoff issues or something that face the lake,” Switzer said. “As part of our responsibility, as a business, if we want to continue to operate in a beautiful place, to keep it that way.”

